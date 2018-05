New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) A man was killed on the spot when he crashed his car into railings on a road divider in an inebriated condition in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Vikas of Jagatpuri was driving his SUV at high speed around 10 p.m. on Wednesday when he lost control in Nand Nagri area and crashed into the railings, police said.

His co-passenger Shubham, 23, escaped unhurt.

–IANS

