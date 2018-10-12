Man dies in parking brawl

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) A man in his mid-fifties died after he was allegedly headbutted by his neighbour in central Delhi’s Shadipur area on Friday morning, police said.

The victim, Bhopal Singh (55), had objected to his neighbour Vipin Kumar parking his Scooty outside the gate of Singh’s house, police said.

The incident turned ugly and both were involved in a scuffle. In a fit of rage, Vipin banged his head against Singh’s, police said.

Witnesses said Singh collapsed on the floor but Vipin kicked him repeatedly despite neighbours coming in for rescue.

The victim’s son Mukesh eventually rescued his father and took him to RML Hospital, where he succumbed, said police.

“We have arrested the accused and booked him for murder,” said a police officer.

–IANS

