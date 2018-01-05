Man dies in Stockholm metro station blast

Stockholm, Jan 8 (IANS) A man was killed and a woman injured in an explosion on Sunday outside a metro station in Stockholm, Sweden, police said.

Police said the apparent attack was not aimed at these two people. They added that there were no indications that the incident was related to terror.

The area where the explosion took place was cordoned off while investigators scoured the scene around the Varby Gard station, Efe quoted police as saying.

The deceased, a 60-year-old man, had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an object he picked up off the ground exploded.

A 45-year-old woman was also injured in the incident.

–IANS

qd/