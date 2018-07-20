Man entering Sena Bhavan on fake army ID caught

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A man, seeking to pass himself off as a Lt Colonel, tried to enter the Sena Bhavan on Friday, along with his wife, driver and a job aspirant, but was caught, police said. All four are being interrogated.

They have been identified as Amit Sharma from Ghaziabad, his wife Harjit Kaur, driver Sonu Singh and Sandeep Kumar, the unemployed youth aspiring for an army job.

Wearing an army uniform bearing name of Abhimanyu Sharma, Amit flashed an entry pass from the Prime Minister’s Office to the security guard at the entrance of Sena Bhavan at 5 p.m, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Madhur Verma.

The guard, however, got suspicious and asked a few more questions. When he noticed the uneasiness of the “Lt Colonel”, he immediately informed his seniors.

The four were detained and preliminary questioning revealed that the accused had earlier entered the Ministry of External Affairs and other government offices using fake identity cards.

Later, after verification by army officials, Amit, his wife and the other two accompanying them were detained.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accused used to cheat innocent unemployed youth by promising them to get a job in the army,” the police officer said.

Sandeep told the police that he had given Rs 2.5 lakh to Amit for a job in the Indian Army.

“Further interrogation is in progress and necessary legal action is being taken,” said Verma.

–IANS

