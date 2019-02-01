Man falling on MP Minister’s feet, video goes viral

Bhopal, Feb 7 (IANS) A video went viral in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday in which a man purportedly fell on Co-operative Minister Govind Singh’s feet. But Singh allegedly ignored him and walked away.

According to sources, Singh was in Bhopal on Thursday and a number of people met him during the day. Many people submitted their petitions to the minister. During that a man attempted to present his case to the minister and fell on his feet.

The video shows Singh moving forward without listening to the man, and a companion of the minister pushing aside the complainant.

Singh could not be reached for comment despite many attempts.

