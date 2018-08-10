Man fatally stabs uncle over liquor supply dispute

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) A 46-year old man was stabbed to death by his nephew in a dispute over the supply of illegal liquor in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said accused Rakesh, 30, of south Delhi’s Tigri Camp is on the run.

Rakesh stabbed his uncle Sikander during a heated argument early on Thursday and fled the spot as the victim collapsed, a senior police officer said.

Sikander was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Both supplied illegal liquor in the area and were involved in a territorial tussle in the past as well. Both were booked in various criminal cases, the officer said.

–IANS

