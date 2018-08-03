Man found dead in Haryana village

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) A 23-year-old man with injuries on his face and head was found dead in a Haryana village near the border with Delhi on Wednesday, police here said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Rajneesh Gupta said a call reporting the incident in Safiyabad village, Sonipat, Haryana was received at Narela Police Station here at 6.50 a.m.

The village is close to the Narela police station and the caller reported the crime on 100.

“The victim, Karna went out of his house at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday,” the officer said, adding that he was found dead a kilometre away from his home.

Gupta ruled out it being a case of mob lynching amid rumours that the victim was beaten to death. He said the case was being investigated.

–IANS

