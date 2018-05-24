Man found hanging in Delhi-Gurugram Expressway underpass

Gurugram, May 28 (IANS) A man, appearing in his mid-20s, was on Monday found hanging in an underpass of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Rajiv Chowk here, police said.

The deceased, who could not be identified, seemed to have committed suicide, police said, but added that no suicide note was found.

“Prima facie it seems a case of suicide. We are waiting for the postmortem report that would be conducted after 72 hours if the body remained unidentified,” said a police officer.

The underpass where the body was found was almost complete but currently not operational.

–IANS

pradeep/vd