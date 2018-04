Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) The body of a 50-year old man was found hanging at an apple orchard on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The victim has been identified as Abdul Ahad Dar.

“Dar had left home for the evening ‘Namaaz’ on Thursday, but did not return. An FIR has been lodged and a probe has been launched,” the police said.

