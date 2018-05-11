Man found killed at his Delhi residence

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) A 32-year-old man’s body was found with knife wounds at his residence in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, and was found murdered in the morning at his residence in Jahangirpuri in north Delhi.

“Umesh Kumar worked as a vegetable vendor in Jahangirpuri. He had come from his native place on Friday and his other family members were to reach today (Saturday).

“When he did not come out of his residence in the morning, one of his neighbours went to check and found him murdered. He informed the police,” a senior police officer said.

“The mumber of killers could be two to three. They also tried to mutilate his body to dispose it off. Kumar was alone in his house, which was found ransacked,” the officer added.

–IANS

