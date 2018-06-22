Man held for assaulting Canadian woman

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Canadian woman here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from south Delhi where the woman had gone to a pub in Hauz Khas village on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Romil Baaniya said that the accused identified as Abhishek befriended the victim there, and after spending some time, invited her to his place where he assaulted her.

The woman, however, managed to escape and reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she borrowed a phone from a passer-by and informed the police about the incident.

“The victim has given a written complaint. We have booked Abhishek under relevant IPC sections and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate,” Baaniya said, adding that the Canadian High Commission here was informed of the incident.

Police officials said that Abhishek had taken the Canadian woman to a guest house and tried to rape her.

“Prima facie, the woman was molested by the accused in a bid to rape her and as he failed in his attempt, he beat her,” the official said.

“We have conducted medical examination of the victim and are waiting for the medical report. Relevant IPC sections will be added accordingly,” he added.

