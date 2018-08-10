Man held for double murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) A man was arrested for stabbing to death his sister-in-law and nephew on Thursday over a domestic dispute here, police said.

“Tarachand, younger brother of the accused Rajkumar, informed the police early on Thursday about the murder of his sister-in-law, Kaushalaya (55), and nephew, Purshottam (30), in Delhi’s Paharganj area,” a police official said.

A police team reached the spot and found Purshottam, Kaushalaya and her son Rohit, 25, injured. They were taken to a hospital where Purshottam and Kaushalaya were declared brought dead, while Rohit is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the victims were attacked with a hoe and a vegetable knife.

“Prima facie the incident occurred in early hours of Thursday when the victims were asleep. Purshottam and Kaushalaya were found lying in a pool of blood on a bed on the first floor while Rohit on the second floor of their house,” Randhawa said, adding that the accused fled the spot after committing the double murder. He was later arrested.

“A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against Rajkumar, based on the statement of Tarachand,” the officer added.

Tarachand in his statement said that after the death of Kaushalaya’s husband a few years ago, Rajkumar used to fight with her.

