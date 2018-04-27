Man held for killing senior citizen in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) A man has been arrested on the charge of murdering a 67-year-old woman in Hauz Khas during a robbery, police said on Tuesday.

Usha Kumar was found dead with multiple stab injuries on the throat and head in her house in Gulmohar Enclave on April 23.

Accused Sunny Thakur, 29, is a resident of Gautampuri in Badarpur.

Initially Sunny denied involvement but later confessed to his crime, Romil Banniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said.

Sunny told police that he sneaked into the woman’s house on the fateful day and attacked her with a dumb-bell and a knife and robbed her of jewellery and other valuables.

The robbed jewellery and some foreign currency have been seized from his possession.

