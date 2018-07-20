Man held for killing wife, cremating her secretly

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) A young man has been arrested on the charge of killing his wife and cremating her surreptitiously in west Delhi after suspecting she had an affair, police said on Sunday.

Accused Navin, 24, of Sultanpuri was arrested after he kept changing his statements regarding his wife’s death.

Police said the death of a woman in suspicious circumstances and the subsequent hush-hush cremation by her husband and five to six other persons was reported on Saturday.

“Police went to the cremation ground on Saturday, doused the burning pyre fire, and seized the unburnt remains,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajender Singh Sagar said.

“During questioning, Navin claimed that his wife was electrocuted around 11 p.m. on Friday. But he later confessed to strangling his wife over suspected affair.”

Navin had told his family also that his wife was electrocuted.

The couple, married for five years, had a daughter.

–IANS

