Man held for marrying woman by posing as IAS officer

Bhubaneswar, June 5 (IANS) A man was arrested on charge of posing as an IAS officer and marrying a woman in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday.

Rajat Panda of Tihidi area in Bhadrak district created a Facebook account and projected himself as Indian Administrative Service officer Lingaraj Panda, posted as a Sub-Collector in Malkangiri district.

He befriended an ASHA worker of Damodarpur area on the social media site and got her parents’ approval for their marriage and tied the knot at a temple in Udala area on May 20.

After marriage, he was staying at his in-laws’ place in Damodarpur. Complaints were filed against Panda with the police that he had cheated people of money by promising them jobs.

“Based on the complaints, we initiated an investigation and arrested Panda on Monday,” said Kunta Inspector Rina Behera.

–IANS

