Man held for molesting minor in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 31 (IANS) A 24-year-old man from Bihar has been arrested under the stringent POCSO Act on the charge of molesting a minor girl, police said on Thursday.

“Accused Sunil Kumar molested a 13-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in Manesar area. We registered a case on the complaint of the girl’s mother, who hails from Nalanda district of Bihar,” a police officer said.

Sunil, who originally belongs to Gaya district, was arrested after a case was registered at the women’s police station in Manesar under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

–IANS

pradeep/tsb/bg