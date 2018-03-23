Man held for rape at birthday party

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) A man was on Wednesday arrested on charges of raping a 25-year-old woman during a birthday party here, police said.

“We have arrested the accused. The incident took place on Sunday,” a senior police official said.

According to the victim, she was attending a close friend’s birthday party in Javadapur area of south Kolkata which went on till early hours, when she was approached by the accused who tried to get intimate with her, and on being turned, allegedly raped her.

“It was my best friend’s birthday. He probably thought I was inebriated and tried to get physical with me. When I tried to stop him, he raped me. I want justice,” the victim said.

