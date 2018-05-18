Man held for raping daughter

Gurugram, May 19 (IANS) A man in Manesar near here has been arrested for repeatedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused, identified as Bhoge Ram from Bihar’s Madhubani, was sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter for the last six months.

Police said that the accused has two wives. His first wife, with whom he had two children including the victim, was living in their native village, and his second wife works as a domestic help in the area.

“She suddenly returned from her work before time and found the man forcing himself on his daughter,” said the investigation officer.

According to the complaint by his second wife, Ram had told the child, a class five student, that it was his right to have a relationship with her and also threatened her to kill if she disclosed the crime.

A case was registered at Women police station in Manesar under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was sent to jail under judicial custody after he was presented before a district judge on Saturday.

–IANS

pradeep/vd