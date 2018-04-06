Man involved in 400 robbery cases held in Delhi

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) A 34-year-old man involved in more than 400 robbery cases in nine years in Delhi was arrested on Tuesday and 12 stolen motorcycles recovered from him, police said.

“Accused Mohammad Imran, of Lohiya Nagar in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, would travel from his home to Delhi in the bus and steal motorcycles parked in commercial areas using master keys. He would often steal more than one vehicle in a day,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh said.

“With his arrest, 21 cases of automobile thefts have been worked out so far,” he added.

The officer said Imran had admitted involvement in over 400 robbery cases.

