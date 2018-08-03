Man jumps on Blue Line metro track, causes jam

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A man jumped in front of a metro train here at Mandi House station on Friday allegedly in a bid to commit suicide.

The act led to bunching of trains going towards Dwarka from Noida and Ghaziabad on the Blue Line and the commuters had to face excessive delays on stations along the route.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corp said the man jumped on the tracks at 7.35 p.m and the delay was caused because he was being removed by the security personnel.

