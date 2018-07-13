Man jumps to death from hospital building

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) A 38-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis in a government hospital here, allegedly committed suicide on Friday after jumping from the third floor of hospital building, police said.

The incident was reported to the police at around 7.00 a.m when a patient’s attendant noticed that the deceased Jamil was not on his bed. On suspicion, he looked around and saw from window Jamil lying in a pool of blood on the ground, a police officer said.

“Jamil was a resident of Rohini and admitted in Dr. Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital for the last four days. He might have jumped from window during the early hours of Friday. No suicide note was found from his possession,” the officer said.

The police were trying to ascertain the reason for Jamil taking the extreme step, he added.

