Man kills 8 relatives in Albania

Tirana, Aug 11 (IANS) Eight persons were killed on Friday afternoon at Resulaj Village in Albania, where a 24-year-old man opened fire at his relatives over a property dispute, police said.

According to the police, all the victims were members of two Zykaj families, living in the same village.

Local media reported that the 24-year-old man Ridvan Zykaj, armed with Kalashnikov, first entered the home of his grandparents, shot them and two of their uncle’s family members.

He went further to the other uncle’s house, 30 meters away, to kill four others. There are also reports for a wounded person, Xinhua reported.

According to the police, Ridvan Zykaj quickly left the scene and is still being chased by police forces, from Vlora and Tirana. He is considered extremely dangerous and armed.

Albanian Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj, as well as director of State Police, Ardi Veliu, arrived at Resulaj Village, in the evening to follow closely the police operation.

