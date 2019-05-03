Man kills elder brother in front of family in Delhi

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) A 34-year-old property dealer has been arrested by the police for shooting his elder brother dead in front of his wife and child after dragging him out of his house in Jaffarpur Kalan area near Dwarka.

The incident occurred on Thursday and the accused, who has been identified as Manoj Yadav, was arrested on Friday night, the police said.

During interrogation, Manoj told the police that his elder brother, identified as Shiv Kumar Yadav, was in illicit relationships with “some women” and that he feared that Shiv Kumar was selling his property to fund his luxurious lifestyle.

According to the police, following an altercation on Thursday, Manoj pulled out a country-made pistol and dragged Shiv Kumar out of the house before shooting him thrice in front of his family.

The victim was rushed to Rao Tula Ram hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Manoj has been arrested in the past under the Arms Act and for rioting.

–IANS

arm