Man kills elderly woman, family suspects rape

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) An elderly woman who could barely walk as she was handicapped was brutally murdered on Thursday by an unknown man who smashed her face with bricks before making an escape, police said.

The gory incident took place before dawn, the family said. Sarori, 70, was found dead at a vacant plot in Sainik Enclave at Ranhola in west Delhi.

“Sarori was in the nude and her face was crushed after being smashed repeatedly with bricks. We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajender Singh Sagar told IANS.

A distraught Irfan, son of the deceased, told IANS that his mother could barely walk.

“My mother had been sleeping outside our house for the last eight years. At 3 a.m I found she was not on the bed. I raised an alarm and the family started looking for her. We found her clothes outside the plot and later found her nude body.

“We gave a CCTV footage to police in which a shirtless man is seen coming out of the plot. He may be my mother’s killer,” Irfan said.

–IANS

sp/mr/soni