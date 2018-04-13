Man kills wife over dowry, held

Gurugram, April 14 (IANS) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife on Saturday after her parents did not fulfil his demand for a further Rs 8 lakh in dowry, police said.

The arrested accused was identified as Hari Om, who lived in a rented accommodation of Pataudi Road here, and the victim as Laxmi.

“After heated arguments and a brawl, Hari Om strangulated Laxmi early hours Saturday. He was arrested under charges of murder and other offences and was sent to jail under judicial custody,” police officer Ravinder Kumar said.

According to the complaint filed by Laxmi’s father Balwant Singh, Hari Om, who did nothing for his livelihood, would often quarrel with his daughter.

The couple got married 11 years ago and have two children, a 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, both studying at a private school outside Gurugram with hostel facility, he said, adding that he was bearing all expenses.

Singh said that he paid Rs 8 lakh to purchase a shop last year but Hari Om was demanding another 8 lakh.

–IANS

pradeep/vd