Man living alone found dead in Kolkata house

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) A 50-year-old man living alone after his wife and son left him was found dead on Monday in his south Kolkata residence, police said.

“The decomposed body of Nantu Pal was found at his residence in Garfa area. He stayed alone. No external injury marks were found on the body,” an officer from Garfa police station said.

The police broke into the house after neighbours complained of a strong foul smell.

“The doors were bolted from inside. There was no sign of break-in,” the officer said.

The neighbours said the man went into depression and got into binge drinking after his family moved away following frequent altercations.

“He had not come out in the last few days,” a neighbour said.

