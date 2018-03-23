Man opens fire on UP Police with Ak-47, shot dead

Noida, March 25 (IANS) A wanted criminal was shot dead in a gunfight here early on Sunday after he opened fire at the police with an AK-47 assault rifle, injuring three policemen, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

Shravan, 30, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was wanted in over 12 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and vehicle thefts in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

“A native of Ghaziabad, Shravan was the mastermind of a gang that snatched an SUV from the driver of a media group in 2017 here. He also murdered a man in Delhi over personal animosity in 2016,” Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said.

The incident took place near Parthala Chowk in the Phase 3 area. The police received a tip off that Shravan and his associate were coming to the area.

“A team was deployed and all major roads were blocked with barricades,” Sharma said.

“When police directed a Maruti Swift Dzire to stop, its occupants, Shravan and his associate, fired on police with the AK-47 and an automatic rifle. Shravan was injured in retaliatory firing while his associate managed to flee.

“Shravan was taken to a district hospital where he was declared brought dead. The three injured policemen have been admitted to a private hospital.

“For the last couple of days, a manhunt was on by Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police to arrest him,” the SSP said.

The rifles have been seized.

