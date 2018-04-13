Man runs amok in Philippines, hacks five to death

Manila, April 15 (IANS) A man went berserk in the Philippines’ Zamboanga del Norte and hacked to death five people, including his four children, before he was shot dead by policemen, police said on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Asdal Untong, used a machete to kill the victims, all residents of Libucon village of Sirawai town in the province on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims were aged seven to 35 years, according to police.

Police are still investigating what triggered the suspect to go on the hacking spree.

–IANS

him/vd