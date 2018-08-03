Man says neighbour’s son stabbed him, police deny

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) A resident of northwest Delhi has accused his neighbour’s minor son of stabbing him in the neck during a scuffle over car parking in their locality, police said on Sunday.

Ruling out the 12-year-old’s involvement, police said that cross-FIRs were registered and a probe was on.

“Raja Raheja, 30, had gone to his neighbour Harmeet Singh’s house late Saturday over parking space in Bharat Nagar locality in Ashok Vihar.

“Even though Raheja accused Harmeet’s son of stabbing him, it was a drunk Harmeet who had stabbed Raheja with a knife,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

