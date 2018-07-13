Man shot by two bike-borne assailants

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) A 28-year-old man, riding on his two-wheeler with his family, was injured after two unidentified men on a bike opened fire at him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Atul Kumar Thakur said that Ashfaq was coming, along with his wife and kid, after meeting his in-laws after midnight on Tuesday, when two men on a bike opened fire at him opposite the Seelampur Police Station in east Delhi.

“While he was on his way, two men came from behind, and shot at him twice. One bullet hit his hand butthe second one missed the target.

“We have registered a case and are investigating the entire matter,” Thakur said.

