Ranchi, Oct 26 (IANS) A 35-year-old engineer was shot dead in Jharkhand’s Palamau district on Friday when he escorted his child to the school bus, police said.

Sudhir Kumar Roshan sustained bullet injuries in his head and waist and died on the way to Ranchi for treatment.

In another incident, Ranchi Police found a body of man near Mahendra Prasad Women’s College. He was stabbed to death.

–IANS

