Man shot dead by friend

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A 30-year-old photo studio proprietor was shot dead by his friend, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on late Saturday, when Sonu came to Dalchand’s residence and asked him to accompany him somewhere. However, he took his friend to a deserted spot and shot him dead,

“Sonu shot three bullets on Dalchand at a deserted place in Shyam Vihar and dumped his body in Chawwla area. He took away his mobile phone. When Dalchand did not return and his mobile was found to be switched off, his family members informed police,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surender Kumar.

“Police later found Dalchand’s body on a road in Chawwla area. Primafacie it appears to be a case of personal animosity over some money dispute between Dalchand and Sonu. We are looking for Sonu as he has been absconding after the crime,” he said.

Dalchand, a residence of Najafgarh, ran a photo studio. He was married and had two children, police said.

