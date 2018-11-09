Man shot dead in Brazil football violence

Brasilia, Nov 11 (IANS) A man was shot dead during clashes between rival football fans in Rio de Janeiro, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday before the Brazilian Serie A derby between Flamengo and Botafogo at the Engenhao stadium in Rio’s northern suburbs, reports Efe news.

The police said the clashes erupted as opposing supporters crossed paths in the neighbourhood of Ilha do Governador.

Another person was also injured.

Relegation-threatened Botafogo won the match 2-1, dealing a blow to Flamengo’s hopes of winning their first top-flight title since 2009.

–IANS

ksk