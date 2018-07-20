Man stabbed to death in Delhi brawl, two held

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death on Friday by two persons during an argument in south Delhi, police said. The accused have been arrested.

Police said Jagdish, a resident of Jalebi Chowk in Jaitpur area, was returning home around 2 a.m. when he had an argument with accused Aamir, 24, and his friend Zakir, 19, both residents of Dakshinpuri.

Zakir and Aamir told the police they had come to meet the latter’s sister in Jaitpur when Jagdish, who allegedly was under the influence of alcohol, used abusive language against them. They later had a brawl, during which Zakir held Jagdish while Aamir stabbed him with a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

Both the accused escaped even as the crime was captured on the CCTV camera installed outside a shop. The accused were later arrested from their hideouts in south Delhi.

Jagdish, an e-rickshaw driver, was declared brought dead on arrival at an area hospital. He was said to be the sole breadwinner of his family.

–IANS

sp/tsb/sed