Man tells police he killed his wife

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) A 26-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday after he telephoned the police to confess that he had killed his wife over a suspected affair.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said Sunil Sharma confessed that he murdered Kavita, 24, in their house in north Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar.

He hit her hard with a small gas cylinder while she was sleeping, the officer said. “He too got injured after banging his head against a wall.”

The woman sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The couple have a four-year-old daughter who was sleeping with her grandmother in the same locality.

