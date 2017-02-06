Man-U beat Leicester City to remain 6th in EPL

London, Feb 6 (IANS) Manchester United defeated hosts Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium in round 24 of the English Premier League (EPL) football season.

On Sunday, Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the opening goal for the visitors in the 42nd minute after a long run through Leicester’s defence, before taking a shot at Kasper Schmeichel’s net, reports Efe.

Two minutes later, Zlatan Ibrahimovic added another score for the Red Devils, converting on a cross from Antonio Valencia.

Two minutes into the second half, Spanish midfielder Juan Mata found himself onside as he received a through-ball from Mkhitaryan and scored the third goal for Manchester United.

It was all over for Leicester City in a matter of seven minutes.

The defending EPL champion is currently in 16th place with 21 points, and just one point ahead of the relegation zone.

Manchester United, for its part, is still in the fight for a place among the top four to secure a ticket to the Champions League, but the squad remains in sixth place for the time being with 46 points.

