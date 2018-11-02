Man-U holds final training before Champions League clash vs Juventus

Manchester, Nov 6 (IANS) Manchester United held its final training session on Tuesday, gearing up for the second leg of its UEFA Champions League group stage duel with Juventus.

Juve won the first leg 1-0 at Old Trafford on October 23 with a goal from forward Paulo Dybala, and a victory in Wednesday’s home game would allow the Italian club to win Group H, reports Efe news.

Absent from Manchester’s last practice were striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Diogo Dalot due to injury, but midfielder Marouane Fellaini and defender Antonio Valencia rejoined the group, according to the club’s website.

Paul Pogba and forwards Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez trained under the watchful eye of coach Jose Mourinho.

Manchester is second in the Champions League Group H with four points, five points behind group leader Juventus.

