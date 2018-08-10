Football

Man United beat Leicester 2-1 in Premier League opener

Manchester, Aug 11 (IANS) Manchester United survived a late surge by Leicester City to prevail 2-1 here in the opening match of the 2018-2019 Premier League season.

The hosts took the lead in the 3rd minute on Friday as Paul Pogba converted a penalty after Leicester’s Daniel Armartey was called for a hand ball, reports Efe.

United doubled their advantage in the 83rd minute courtesy Luke Shaw, who knocked in a Juan Mata cross to score his first goal as a professional.

Leicester appeared finished until striker Jamie Vardy hammered in a rebound from close range in the second minute of stoppage time.

The visitors had one last chance on a corner in the 95th minute, but the header went wide and United, who finished second last season, took all three points.

Reigning champions Manchester City will be away to Arsenal on Sunday.

