Man United close to signing Brazilian Fred

Manchester, June 4 (IANS) Brazil midfielder Fred could be Manchester United’s first summer signing, according to a report.

Espnfc reported that the 25-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk player could have a medical this week before finalising his move.

Fred came on as a second-half substitute in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday as they prepare for the World Cup in Russia later this month.

“I am entirely focused on the training sessions here,” Fred said when asked about United’s interest after the game.

“I’m leaving these topics to my agent.”

When it was suggested that a move could be completed as early as Monday, he did not give anything away.

“Who knows?” he said.” It can be but I’m very focused here.”

United are also reportedly close to completing a deal for for FC Porto defender Diogo Dalot.

