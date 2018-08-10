Man United launch app with HCL’s support

Manchester, Aug 17 (IANS) Manchester United on Friday announced the successful launch of their official app with the help of HCL Technologies.

“The launch is part of the ongoing digital transformation of the club to provide a real-time, engaging, personalized, and unified experience to Manchester United’s 659 million global followers, which supports the club’s strategy to become a digital sports enterprise,” a statement read.

“This transformation is supported by HCL’s extensive market leading capabilities that enable global enterprises to transform their businesses for the digital age.”

At the heart of this transformation is the digital platform developed by HCL, providing the club with a single view of fans across web and app touch points, offering fans a one-stop shop for everything Manchester United.

The platform also enables Manchester United to deliver an unparalleled and unified fan experience and continuously presents relevant club content driven by analytics in an easy to consume premium web and app experience benefitting a club with a 140 year brand heritage.

