Man United prepares for Champions League clash with Juventus

Manchester, Oct 22 (IANS) English football giants Manchester United held a training session on Monday, a day before hosting Italy’s Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

English defender Luke Shaw, midfielders Paul Pogba of France and Ander Herrera of Spain, as well as Spain goalkeeper David de Gea took part in the practice led by head coach Jose Mourinho, reports Efe.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils are to face off against Juve and their new star Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals during his six years with United and will be looking to score again at Old Trafford.

Since his departure in 2009, Cristiano only returned to Old Trafford on one occasion in March 2013, when he scored the winning goal in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory that sent them to the Champions League quarterfinals.

In a further twist, Cristiano was at the time playing under Mourinho, who coached Madrid from 2010 to 2013.

After two matches, Manchester United is currently second in Champions League Group H with four points, two points behind Juventus.

–IANS

