Man United signs Brazilian midfielder Fred

London, June 6 (IANS) English football giants Manchester United have announced the signing of Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk’s midfielder, Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos, otherwise known as “Fred”.

The 25-year-old Brazilian star is Man United coach Jose Mourinho’s first signing for next season, reports Efe.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos,” the English Premier League side said on its official website.

Fred, who will appear with the Brazilian national team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, joined Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, with the team subsequently winning three Ukrainian league titles and four Ukrainian Cups.

This season, Fred played in 37 games for Shakhtar Donetsk and scored four goals.

–IANS

