Man wanted for murder arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, June 20 (IANS) A man wanted for murder and carrying a prize money of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested in Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday.

Vishal was arrested on Tuesday night from Vaishali area.

Vishal was wanted for the murder of a minor Aayush. While two criminals involved in the abduction-cum-murder were taken into custody, Vishal gave the slip.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said a police patrol spotted Vishal near Vaishali bridge. They also seized the deceased’s mobile telephone from him.

He was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody, said Krishna.

–IANS

