Man wanted in 3 murder cases held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) A 26-year-old man, accused in three murder cases, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo said Vicky Yadav, a resident of Najafgarh, was arrested from Dwarka on September 14, days after he accidentally shot a passerby during an exchange of fire with someone following a road rage.

On September 5, after a road rage between Vicky’s associate and a man named Mangu, the accused took out his pistol and opened fire.

“The bullet hit one Ramgopal, who was coming to them to resolve the issue and got shot accidentally,” Deo said.

Mangu was arrested but Vicky had managed to flee then.

Earlier, Vicky had been involved in two more cases of murder — one registered last year and one this year — and another over attempt to murder.

In yet another case, he had threatened a witness in a murder case, by firing shots outside his house.

One loaded “katta” (countrymade pistol) and five cartridges were recovered from his possession.

–IANS

