Man with fake currency arrested in UP

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) A man with fake Indian currency totalling Rs 22,000 in Rs 2,000 denomination was arrested here on Wednesday, police said.

Ram Babu Shakya, 68, was arrested from the Rewari wali gali near the Charbagh railway station on a tip off, an official told IANS.

He hails from Mainpuri but has been living in Allahabad for some time. Many other items, including many fake Aadhaar cards, fake driving licenses and some bank documents were seized from his possession.

The police said Shakya has been arrested in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh and the Shahganj area of Allahabad for possessing counterfeit currency before also.

–IANS

