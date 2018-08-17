Manavjit 1st, Lakshay 5th in men’s trap’s Day 1 qualification

Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshya finished first and fifth respectively in the first day’s qualification round of the men’s trap shooting event at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

Veteran Manavjit scored a total of 72 after three series produced 25, 23 and 24 to top the day’s competition.

His compatriot, 19-year-old Lakshay scored 22, 25, 24 for a total of 71 out of a possible 75 to be fifth.

Second on the list was Pakistan’s Aamir Iqbal, who scored a 72 (24,25, 23), while Philippines’ Hagen Alexander Topacio was third with 71 points.

Thailand’s Savate Sresthaporn was fourth with 71 points.

