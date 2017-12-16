Manchester City agree to deal for Paraguay midfielder

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 21 (IANS) English Premier League (EPL) leaders Manchester City have signed 20-year-old Paraguayan midfielder Jesus Medina, according to media reports.

The 20-year-old, who made his international debut for Paraguay’s senior side this year, is expected to be loaned out to Manchester City feeder club New York City next year, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Guardian, City agreed to pay Paraguayan first division side Libertad three million British pounds ($4 million) for Medina’s signature. The Sky Blues are understood to have beaten off interest from several other European clubs.

Medina, who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, has made 74 appearances for Libertad since being promoted from the club’s youth academy in 2012.

He has represented Paraguay at the under-17, under-20 and senior level.

