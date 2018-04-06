Manchester United spoils party for City

London, April 8 (IANS) Manchester United was trailing by two goals but came back thanks to a one-two punch by Paul Pogba and a score by Chris Smalling to down rival Manchester City for its second loss of the season.

City needed one more win to be crowned league champions with just six games left to go – it had run up a 27-game unbeaten streak. United, meanwhile, was pretty much out of the running for the title and came to Etihad Stadium on Saturday to simply rain on its neighbour’s parade, reports Efe.

City threatened and finally dealt the first blow at Mourinho’s team when Vincent Kompany eluded Smalling, slipped into the area and headed a shot into the corner to make it 1-0 at minute 25 and bring his team one step closer to the title.

Without giving United time to react, Guardiola’s squad came on five minutes later to apparently wrap up the title without waiting another day. Sterling passed the ball to Gundogan, who spun away from Smalling and slammed it into the net at minute 30 for a 2-0 lead.

The second half was another story. City looked sleepy and United super-motivated.

Minutes after the second half began, Pogba began his day of domination, taking a ball after a brilliant bit of United teamwork and slammed it home, making it 2-1 at minute 53.

Ninety-seven seconds later, Pogba struck again. At minute 55 the score stood at 2-2, and City fans wondered if this could really be happening.

The comeback became a reality at minute 69 when Smalling chipped the ball for the final 3-2 score. Manchester United had definitely rained on Manchester City’s championship parade

