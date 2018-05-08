Mandana refuses web series offer for her pet (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Mandana Karimi has rejected a web series offer for her pet dog Elvis.

“I got a call from one of the major production houses and they told me that they have a very interesting role for my pet dog,” Mandana said in a statement.

“I was taken aback. It was difficult for me to digest it and without giving it a thought, I said no. Shooting for films is a hectic task. With lights and gruelling schedules, it takes a toll on health,” she added.

Meanwhile, the former “Bigg Boss” contestant is recovering from a broken leg. She had to walk out of a web series where she was to portray the role of a lesbian.

Sara Khan’s real mom to play reel mother

Actress Sara Khan has roped in her mother Seema Khan in her upcoming show “Bitchy Bee”.

“I’m excited about my upcoming show ‘Bitchy Bee’. After my sister Ayra, my mother finally said yes to my show. We were looking for someone to play our mom. After lots of rejection, we finally roped in our real mom to play reel mom,” Sara said in a statement.

Seema has no experience in the acting field.

“I have never faced the camera. I just said yes to the show for my daughters. I’m nervous about my debut,” she said.

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant goes bald for film

Actor Vivek Mishra, best known for participating in the show “Bigg Boss”, has gone bald for his character in the upcoming film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”.

“It’s for the first time that I have gone bald. I loved my hair so much,” Vivek said in a statement.

But he is also liking his new look.

“I’m also trying to pay my tribute to all the cancer patients. Giving up hair is not a ‘shame’. It can be a trend also,” he said.

–IANS

