Mandira Bedi says her short hair became a stereotype in Bollywood

Bollywood’s multi-talented personality Mandira Bedi plays a negative character in Saahoo, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Recently Mandira said she will leave for shooting in Abu Dhabi. She thinks people cannot imagine her in any other roles than that of a police officer or any negative character.

Mandira said it is a stereotype that needs to go. Why a short-haired lady can’t play a lover, a mother or a wife, she is all of them. Previously after having started her career on television with the show “Shanti”, Mandira has mainly played the role of a liberal, strong-headed and progressive woman in shows like “Aurat”, “CID”, “24” and “MTV Troll Police”.

Sources added when Mandira made her debut in Bollywood with the iconic film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, she felt that her acting has taken a backstage in her career and hosting shows has taken centre stage.

Presently Mandira is supporting the Cinema Premier League, which began on ZEE Cinema and will continue till May 27. Moreover the championship of cinema will be happening among five teams based on the genres of films ‘Khan Riders’, ‘Family Indians’, ‘Comedy Challengers’, ‘South Kings’ and ‘Action Warriors’. Furthermore Mandira is a supporter of Khan Riders.